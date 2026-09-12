Historic Pavli Fair kicks off in Türkiye’s northwest

KIRKLARELİ

The 116th edition of the historic Pavli Fair kicked off Sept. 10 in the northwestern province of Kırklareli, drawing thousands of visitors who transformed tractor-trailers into makeshift caravans.

Officially known as the Autumn Animal and Commodity Fair, the four-day event began with a moment of silence and the national anthem at Zübeyde Hanım Square in the Pehlivanköy district. Attendees watched an Ottoman Janissary band, folk dance troupes and a marching band.

Kırklareli Governor Uğur Turan, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Ahmet Gökhan Sarıçam, Kırklareli Mayor Derya Bulut and Pehlivanköy Mayor Gündüz Hoşgör attended the ceremony.

The number of participating tradesmen and visitors rises every year, Hoşgör said. Many fairs in the region have turned into standard festivals, he said. “We take pride in carrying this event to the next generation without ruining its cultural texture,” he said.

Keeping the culture alive is an official duty, Sarıçam stated. The event is the oldest fair in Türkiye and the only surviving one in the Thrace region, Turan said. It offers local delicacies, handicrafts and amusement parks while boosting the economy, he said.

Locals eagerly await the event all year to trade and prepare winter supplies like dried soup mixtures and pickles, attendee Gülşen Gürses said. People historically used ox carts for accommodation, she said. “This practice has been modernized today. Tractor trailers are turned into caravans. I decorated the trailers behind me for visitors to take photos,” she said.

Tradesman Burhan Dişlioğlu said he has worked at the fair for 11 years, selling treats like cheese halva and Kavala cookies. Visitor Fatma Bayrak, 72, said she has been visiting since she was 5 years old. Entertainment options expanded over time, she said, noting people bring trailers a month in advance to reserve spots.

Local Hüseyin Bora said the fair is a holiday. “I have been here since birth. We used to come by bus for the day as children. We started staying in trailers here 15 years ago,” he said. Visitor Rahime Ülkem said they bring vehicles 30 days early and enjoy sitting in cars to watch crowds.

Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II ordered the establishment of the fair 116 years ago to facilitate animal sales. The gathering has since evolved from a local livestock market into a commercial hub catering to the region’s economic needs. The event concludes Sept. 13.