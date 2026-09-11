İmamoğlu handed jail term, political ban in insult case

ISTANBUL

Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was sentenced to 2 years and 1 month in prison and handed a political ban in a case over alleged insults against former Tuzla Mayor Şadi Yazıcı.

İmamoğlu, who is currently jailed pending trial over corruption allegations involving Istanbul Municipality, appeared before a court in a case stemming from allegations that he insulted Yazıcı.

İmamoğlu had previously stood trial in the same case three years ago and was acquitted twice. An appeals court later overturned those rulings on procedural grounds.

The court on Sept. 11 issued its ruling after İmamoğlu appeared before the judge once again in the retrial, sentencing him to 2 years and 1 month in prison.

The court also imposed a political ban on İmamoğlu.

If the ruling is not overturned on appeal, the political ban imposed on İmamoğlu will become final, triggering a new election among Istanbul Municipality council members to choose the city’s mayor.