Ministry warns of abandoned ships drifting in Black Sea

Ministry warns of abandoned ships drifting in Black Sea

ANKARA
Ministry warns of abandoned ships drifting in Black Sea

 

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has warned ship captains to watch for abandoned vessels in the Black Sea after commercial ships attacked during the Russia-Ukraine war drifted toward Türkiye’s coast.

In a notice to port authorities and the shipping industry, the ministry’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said vessels left without crews were threatening navigation. Authorities were working to remove them or prevent further drifting, it said.

The notice cited the Omskiy-107, which ran aground on Aug. 30 at Alacalı Beach in Istanbul’s Şile district, and the Golden Sapling, which grounded off Alaçam in Samsun.

Another vessel, the Svetoslava, sank on Sept. 3 about 10 nautical miles north of Cape Yason in Ordu despite attempts to tow it.

No one was aboard, the ministry said.

Captains of ships operating in or heading into the Black Sea are to be alerted through shipping agents and pilots.

Crews were urged to maintain a close watch for drifting vessels and other floating hazards.

Ships found drifting out of control or without power, along with other floating hazards, should be reported immediately with their approximate positions to the Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center, Türk Radyo, Vessel Traffic Services or the Coast Guard Command.

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