Bayraktar outlines three power projects with Azerbaijan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing three electricity transmission projects while seeking to make greater use of existing oil and gas pipelines, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bayraktar outlined a transmission line reaching Türkiye through Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave and a green energy corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

He also cited a separate project to carry electricity beneath the Black Sea to Europe, which Türkiye could join.

Bayraktar said cumulative gas deliveries through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) had reached 100 billion cubic meters this year.

“This pipeline makes a major contribution to Europe’s security of supply,” he said.

He called for fuller use of existing infrastructure, noting that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline was carrying about 600,000 barrels a day.

Bringing in additional crude from Central Asia and other Turkic states could increase flows, he said, adding that similar opportunities existed for natural gas.

Bayraktar said Azerbaijan’s energy resources and plans to expand electricity production complemented Türkiye’s growing demand and its connections to European markets.

He also pointed to opportunities for joint energy and mining projects with other Turkic states, citing Turkmenistan’s gas reserves and Kazakhstan’s oil production and role as a major uranium supplier.