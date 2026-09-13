Türkiye to boost mining investment to strengthen energy security

Türkiye to boost mining investment to strengthen energy security

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to boost mining investment to strengthen energy security

AA Photo

Türkiye will increase investments in mining and domestic resource development to strengthen energy security under its 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program (OVP).

According to the program, the country will enhance exploration, production and value-added utilization of domestic resources, diversify energy supplies, expand storage capacity and strengthen local production and research capabilities in critical minerals, energy and mining technologies.

As part of these efforts, regulatory changes will be introduced to reduce import dependency on critical and strategic minerals and support domestic production.
Türkiye will also conduct research and development activities in clean coal technologies, including coal gasification, carbon capture and storage and advanced carbon products.
R&D and product development projects aimed at localizing critical technologies and equipment used in the energy and mining sectors will be supported. The government also plans to expand the production and sales of high value-added boron products and accelerate the economic utilization of rare earth elements.

İbrahim Halil Kırşan, head of the Mining Council of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), welcomed the planned increase in exploration spending by the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA).

“The 139 percent increase in MTA exploration investments included under additional funding for strategic priorities is highly appropriate for unlocking our country’s mining potential,” Kırşan said.

He added that the government’s goal of increasing oil, natural gas and mineral exploration and production both domestically and abroad, while generating greater value from reserves, demonstrated the strategic importance attached to the mining sector.

“This approach signals a significant shift in mindset for our industry,” Kırşan said.
Kırşan noted that although Türkiye possesses strong mineral resources and a well-established mining culture, its capacity to process, refine and transform minerals into advanced technology products remains limited.

“As a result, a large share of the value added is created abroad,” he said.

At the same time, Kırşan said Türkiye’s growing domestic manufacturing base in the energy transition, automotive and defense industries has the potential to generate substantial demand for processed critical minerals.

“Türkiye’s competitive advantage lies not only in its geological potential but also in the combination of its industrial capacity, logistics network and geopolitical position,” he said.

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