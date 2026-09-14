Turkish top diplomat due in Baku for strategic talks

Turkish top diplomat due in Baku for strategic talks

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat due in Baku for strategic talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov, from a former meeting. (AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Azerbaijan for a two-day visit to discuss strategic ties between the two nations as well as regional and global developments, diplomatic sources have informed.

Fidan will be in Baku on Sept. 15 and 16, where he will meet Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. He will also be received by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the sources said.

The visit comes after Fidan’s important trip to Syria, where he discussed regional developments and Israel’s continued aggression.

The talks in Baku will address the growing strategic bilateral relationship between the two countries. Fidan will also reiterate the need to intensify efforts to increase the trade volume from the current $7 billion to $15 billion, as agreed by both presidents.

Fidan and Bayramov will also review energy and transportation projects, sources said.

The Turkish top diplomat will also raise cooperation in the field of defense industry, security and military ties during his meetings with Bayramov and Hasanov.

Top diplomats from Türkiye and Azerbaijan will assess ongoing cooperation within multilateral platforms, particularly the Organization of Turkic States, as Türkiye prepares to host the upcoming leaders’ summit.

Fidan will also reiterate Ankara’s support for the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that a historic opportunity for regional peace has emerged.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement in 2025 under the mediation of United States President Donald Trump. Armenia is expected to amend its constitution for the finalization of the process with Azerbaijan.

Türkiye is also running a separate normalization process with Armenia.

Fidan will also reiterate Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region and for making key energy and trade routes fully operational.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations under the motto of “one nation, two states” since the latter’s independence in 1991. The two countries established the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2010, which paved the way for further strengthening and deepening ties.

Roughly 5,800 Turkish firms currently operate in Azerbaijan, accounting for an estimated $18 billion in capital investments. Conversely, Azerbaijan’s total investments in Türkiye have exceeded $20 billion, supported by roughly 2,600 active companies.

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