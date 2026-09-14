Education Ministry to open media literacy clubs

ANKARA

Turkish Communications Directorate (AA Photo)

Türkiye is to establish media and information literacy clubs in primary, middle and high schools to protect students from disinformation, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has said.

The initiative aims to shield children from digital threats, black propaganda and perception operations targeting social peace, he said on social media.

The clubs will be set up in cooperation with the Education Ministry as part of awareness efforts by the Center for Combating Disinformation.

“Children will grow up as conscious individuals who can think analytically against manipulations, access accurate information and defend the truth,” Duran said.

He thanked Education Minister Yusuf Tekin for his support and invited teachers, parents and students to take an active role.

The Communications Directorate established the center to address organized digital campaigns on social media platforms. It’s core function is to analyze unverified claims.