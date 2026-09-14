Scottish, N Irish and Welsh leaders meet

CARDIFF

Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader John Swinney speaks during a meeting with Welsh and Northern Irish leaders in Cardiff, Wales. (AFP Photo)

The leaders of the main Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh parties on Sept. 14 declared their right to “self-determination” in a joint agreement signed at a rare meeting in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

“Our nations have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future,” they said, referring to the U.K.-wide parliament in London.

All three parties, the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru in Wales and the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, want to break away from the U.K. but have different positions on how and when this might take place.

“For the first time ever, people across these islands have first ministers in Scotland, in Wales and in the North of Ireland who are all committed to independence from the United Kingdom,” the memorandum of understanding said. “The future of our nations belongs in the European Union.”

“For people watching across these islands, for people watching around the world, there could be no clearer sign that Westminster’s time is coming to an end,” it added.

The three leaders are meeting in their capacity as party leaders, rather than as officials in their respective governments.

“Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming,” the agreement said.

“We therefore commit to strengthening cooperation between our parties and identifying practical areas where working together can make a real difference,” it added.