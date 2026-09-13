Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media

Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media

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Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media

2026 Getty Images

 

The Israeli army is preparing for a broad escalation in the occupied West Bank in the coming days that could include taking control of additional Palestinian refugee camps and conducting large-scale military operations, Israeli media reported on Sept. 13.

Israeli security officials estimate that the political leadership could push for the seizure of additional refugee camps and broader operations, particularly in the northern West Bank, according to Walla news report.

The officials cited growing friction on the ground amid the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and occupier outposts as one of their main concerns.

Walla said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz could press the army to take control of more refugee camps and carry out wider operations, particularly in the northern West Bank.

Israel launched a major military operation in the northern West Bank in January 2025, taking control of the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps. The operation forced around 32,000 Palestinians from their homes, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

It came after U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended his government’s ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank after Israel retaliated against London-led Western sanctions over settler violence.

Israel ordered the closure of Britain’s consulate in Jerusalem among other measures in response to the sanctions move on Sept. 8 by 12 countries, which condemned violence against Palestinians in the territory.

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