Celine Dion makes long-awaited return to stage in Paris

PARIS

Celine Dion’s return to the stage underscores a remarkable comeback after Stiff Person Syndrome forced her to cancel shows.

Celine Dion on Sept. 11 fulfilled her dream of returning to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder with a sell-out concert in an arena west of Paris.



The 58-year-old French Canadian singer appeared visibly moved as she opened her first full concert in six years with her 1990s French-language ballad “On ne change pas” (‘One Doesn’t Change’), singing to a crowd of around 30,000 people.



She paused briefly overcome by emotion, before enthralled fans chanted her name at the end of the opening number.



Her return to the stage underscored a remarkable comeback after Stiff Person Syndrome forced her to cancel shows and cast years of uncertainty over whether she would ever perform again.



“Finally — it’s amazing we are all together,” she said, speaking in English and French to fans who had packed the Plenitude Arena on the western edge of Paris for the sold-out opening night of her 26-show run.



“The path was rockier than expected,” she said. “But I held on to a faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life,” she added.



The largely female crowd sported sequined dresses and tops, glittered cheeks, and T-shirts emblazoned with the star’s image or nods to her biggest hits.



Just hours before, one of the best-selling singers of all time greeted admirers outside her luxury hotel a short walk from the Arc de Triomphe.



Paris spared no effort in welcoming Dion, drawing thousands of fans from across the world, including some who flew in from as far away as the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.



Dion has regularly stepped outside the Royal Monceau hotel to greet waiting fans, at times breaking into song and dance with them well into the early hours.



On Sept. 11, hundreds turned out for a free singalong in the city’s northeast, swaying and warbling along to some of Dion’s best-known tunes. Over her four-decade career, Dion has sold around 260 million albums in English and French, with hits including “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “Because You Loved Me.”



In December 2022, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable autoimmune disorder that can cause severe muscle stiffness and agonizing spasms.



Dion has described the condition as making her feel as though she is being strangled, with cramps so intense they have left her with broken ribs.