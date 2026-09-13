Macron, Carney to visit French islands after Trump map post

Macron, Carney to visit French islands after Trump map post

PARIS
Macron, Carney to visit French islands after Trump map post

AFP Photo

The leaders of France and Canada will visit France's North Atlantic territory of Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon to underscore their support for national borders, the French presidency said on Sept. 13.


The joint trip follows U.S. President Donald Trump's social media post displaying territorial ambitions across the region.


Trump posted an image on Sept. 7 showing a North American map with Canada, Greenland, Mexico, parts of Central America, the Caribbean and Iceland covered by the U.S. flag.


The altered map also encompassed French overseas territories, including Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon, Guadeloupe and Martinique.


French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plan a symbolic visit to reaffirm shared values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and national sovereignty, the Elysee said.


Macron will visit the territory on Sept. 19-21, with Carney joining the French leader on Sept. 20.


Both nations share a common ambition to strengthen independent decision-making amid geopolitical tensions and power politics, the Elysee added.


The archipelago of Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon sits about 20 kilometers off Canada's Atlantic coast and houses around 6,000 residents.


Macron will stop at the islands en route to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.


The event marks the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to the archipelago.


The territory previously experienced tensions with Washington during World War II.


General Charles de Gaulle's Free French forces seized the islands from the collaborationist Vichy regime in 1941 despite U.S. opposition.


Francois Hollande made the last French presidential visit to the strategic archipelago in 2014.


Macron will also address local climate change challenges, including the relocation of Miquelon village inland to escape rising sea levels.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

    Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

  2. Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

    Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

  3. Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

    Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

  4. AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

    AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

  5. Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

    Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
Recommended
Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s

France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s
Poland, Ukraine slam Russian strikes near border as escalation

Poland, Ukraine slam Russian strikes near border as 'escalation'
Mitsotakis makes rare visit to Greece’s easternmost island

Mitsotakis makes rare visit to Greece’s easternmost island
Mideast war takes new turn as Houthis choke key Red Sea port

Mideast war takes new turn as Houthis choke key Red Sea port
Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media

Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media
Kremlin does not rule out return to Ukraine talks in October

Kremlin does not rule out return to Ukraine talks in October
WORLD Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious U.S. military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.
ECONOMY Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi Arabia risks running out of oil stocks used for exports within days unless its East-West pipeline restarts, threatening up to 4 percent of global supply, oil buyers and traders told Reuters.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿