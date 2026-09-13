Kremlin does not rule out return to Ukraine talks in October

Kremlin does not rule out return to Ukraine talks in October

MOSCOW
Kremlin does not rule out return to Ukraine talks in October

Sputnik Photo

Three-way negotiations with Ukraine and the United States on ending the war could take place in October, the Kremlin said on Sept. 13.


"We do not rule out such a possibility; we are talking about the foreseeable future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.


Washington seeks to kick-start long-stalled diplomatic efforts to end the four-year-long conflict.


U.S. negotiators recently visited Kyiv and Moscow, while U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions by telephone.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed willingness to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December, according to an interview published on Sept. 12.


Peskov immediately dismissed the proposal as "impossible," repeating Moscow's insistence on holding meetings exclusively in the Russian capital.


Putin has repeatedly rejected invitations for direct sit-downs with Zelensky to negotiate an end to the fighting.


Both capitals escalated long-range strikes in recent months, driving civilian casualties to peak levels.


Moscow still refuses to drop preconditions to halt hostilities, including demands for Ukrainian territorial concessions in the east.


Negotiators currently lack a coordinated framework for formal discussions, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Sept. 13.


Resolving the territorial dispute remains a primary consideration alongside numerous other complex questions, Ushakov added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

    Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

  2. Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

    Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

  3. Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

    Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

  4. AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

    AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

  5. Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

    Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
Recommended
Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s

France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s
Poland, Ukraine slam Russian strikes near border as escalation

Poland, Ukraine slam Russian strikes near border as 'escalation'
Mitsotakis makes rare visit to Greece’s easternmost island

Mitsotakis makes rare visit to Greece’s easternmost island
Mideast war takes new turn as Houthis choke key Red Sea port

Mideast war takes new turn as Houthis choke key Red Sea port
Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media

Israel prepares for escalation in West Bank: Media
WORLD Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious U.S. military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.
ECONOMY Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi Arabia risks running out of oil stocks used for exports within days unless its East-West pipeline restarts, threatening up to 4 percent of global supply, oil buyers and traders told Reuters.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿