Türkiye ranks second for EU residents’ travel outside bloc

Türkiye ranks second for EU residents’ travel outside bloc

BRUSSELS
Türkiye ranks second for EU residents’ travel outside bloc

(AA Photo)

Türkiye was the second most popular destination outside the European Union for personal trips by the bloc’s residents in 2024, according to Eurostat data.

EU residents made 8.8 million trips to Türkiye for holidays, visits to family and friends and other personal reasons, accounting for 11 percent of such travel outside the bloc. The figures cover trips involving at least one overnight stay.

The United Kingdom ranked first with 14.4 million trips and an 18 percent share. The United States followed Türkiye with 6 million trips, ahead of Switzerland’s 5.9 million.

Overall, EU residents aged 15 and over made about 1.19 billion overnight tourism trips in 2024, including both personal and business travel.

Of these, 71.3 percent were within their own country, 20.9 percent were to another EU country and 7.8 percent were outside the bloc.

Total spending reached about 618 billion euros, averaging 518 euros per person per trip. Average spending was 303 euros on domestic trips, compared with 1,053 euros for trips abroad.

Trips lasted five nights on average, with domestic trips averaging four nights and foreign trips eight.

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