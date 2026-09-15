Suspected sabotage sparks Dutch rail disruption

Suspected sabotage sparks Dutch rail disruption

THE HAGUE
Suspected sabotage sparks Dutch rail disruption

New Generation Intercity Train of the Dutch Railways at Rotterdam Central Station

Rail travel in large parts of the Netherlands ground to a standstill on Sept. 15, after what authorities suspect were coordinated acts of sabotage with tubes attached to train tracks in multiple locations.

Transport by train in most of the central and eastern part of the country was virtually impossible after authorities discovered items placed on the tracks.

"Materials were found at multiple locations on the track that were deliberately placed there," said rail operator ProRail in a statement.

"This causes section malfunctions. Sabotage appears to be involved," added the operator.

ProRail said its computer systems interpret an item on the track as meaning that section is occupied, even though there is no train.

The system then turns all lights in that section red, meaning no trains can pass.

One train did hit one of the tubes but there were no injuries, said ProRail spokeswoman Joke van der Cruysen.

"Who is responsible for this and what the motive is is not yet known," said ProRail, adding that a police investigation was underway.

It is not clear when traffic will resume.

There has been a knock-on impact on road travel, as level crossings are also malfunctioning due to the sabotage.

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