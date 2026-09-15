Services output rises 3 pct in July

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s services production index rose 3 percent year-on-year in July and 1 percent from June, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 15.

Information and communication services recorded the strongest annual increase at 7.9 percent. Professional, scientific and technical services grew 5.5 percent, accommodation and food services increased 5.3 percent, and transport and storage rose 2.8 percent.

Real estate services declined 5.2 percent from a year earlier, while administrative and support services fell 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, professional, scientific and technical services increased 3.1 percent, while accommodation and food services rose 2.3 percent. Transport and storage was the only main category to decline, slipping 0.1 percent.

Separately, TÜİK reported that agricultural producer prices fell 0.93 percent in August from the previous month but remained 21.91 percent above their level a year earlier.

The index was up 9.2 percent from the end of 2025.

Prices for non-perennial crops fell 6.23 percent month-on-month. Perennial crop prices rose 3.22 percent, while prices for live animals and animal products increased 2 percent.

The group covering vegetables, melons, roots and tubers recorded the largest annual price increase at 69.99 percent. Prices for pome and stone fruit fell 27.69 percent over the same period.