Budget posts 12.9 billion lira surplus in August

Budget posts 12.9 billion lira surplus in August

ANKARA
Budget posts 12.9 billion lira surplus in August

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a surplus of 12.9 billion Turkish Liras in August, following a deficit of 378.1 billion liras in July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Sept. 15.

Revenue totaled 1.655 trillion liras in August, while spending stood at 1.642 trillion liras.

Excluding interest payments, the budget recorded a surplus of 209.9 billion liras, with non-interest expenditure at 1.445 trillion liras.

For January-August, the budget deficit totaled 1.308 trillion liras. Spending reached 12.163 trillion liras, compared with revenue of 10.855 trillion liras.

The primary surplus, which excludes interest payments, stood at 680 billion liras over the eight-month period.

The government’s recently announced 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program forecasts a budget deficit of about 2.6 trillion liras for 2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

    Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

  2. Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

    Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

  3. Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight

    Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight

  4. EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism

    EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism

  5. US military aid to Europe and Mideast shifted to Americas

    US military aid to Europe and Mideast shifted to Americas
Recommended
Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says
Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight

Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight
Ankara plans wider support for online exporters

Ankara plans wider support for online exporters
IAEA chief praises Türkiye’s nuclear energy progress

IAEA chief praises Türkiye’s nuclear energy progress
UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August

UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August
China urges AI cooperation as US seeks to retain lead

China urges AI cooperation as US seeks to retain lead
Europe faces winter gas risks as storage lags

Europe faces winter gas risks as storage lags
WORLD EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism

EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism

The European Union needs a NATO-like mechanism to better respond to drone incidents, acts of sabotage and cyberattacks across Europe, many of them blamed on Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sept. 16.
ECONOMY Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ demand for gold remains strong as geopolitical risks reshape reserve management, Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿