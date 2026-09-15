Budget posts 12.9 billion lira surplus in August

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a surplus of 12.9 billion Turkish Liras in August, following a deficit of 378.1 billion liras in July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Sept. 15.

Revenue totaled 1.655 trillion liras in August, while spending stood at 1.642 trillion liras.

Excluding interest payments, the budget recorded a surplus of 209.9 billion liras, with non-interest expenditure at 1.445 trillion liras.

For January-August, the budget deficit totaled 1.308 trillion liras. Spending reached 12.163 trillion liras, compared with revenue of 10.855 trillion liras.

The primary surplus, which excludes interest payments, stood at 680 billion liras over the eight-month period.

The government’s recently announced 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program forecasts a budget deficit of about 2.6 trillion liras for 2026.