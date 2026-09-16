Türkiye awards first military type certificate to domestically developed aircraft

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye has issued its first Military Type Certificate for a domestically developed air platform following a comprehensive certification process conducted in line with international standards and relying entirely on national expertise.

The certificate was awarded to HÜRKUŞ-II on Sept. 9 by a Certification Board comprising personnel from the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Air Force, according to an SSB statement.

SSB head Haluk Görgün described the certification as both a technical and strategic milestone, saying it demonstrated Türkiye’s ability to design, produce, test, verify and certify its own aircraft.

He added that the experience gained through HÜRKUŞ-II would provide lasting institutional expertise for the certification of future national air platforms.

The certification process covered 12 disciplines, including avionics, electrical systems, propulsion and fuel, human factors, cabin safety, system safety, aircraft systems, flight performance, structures and software. A total of 1,790 certification requirements were verified, while 950 supporting documents were technically reviewed.

The aircraft also underwent 153 certification tests, comprising 38 laboratory tests, 71 ground tests and 44 flight tests.



The work brought together specialists from the SSB, the Turkish Air Force, the Defense Ministry, TR Airworthiness Services and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), the aircraft’s manufacturer. Their combined expertise covered the process from design and production to testing, verification and technical assessment.