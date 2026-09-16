MİT-led operation nets five suspects over trade union data breach

MİT-led operation nets five suspects over trade union data breach

ANKARA
MİT-led operation nets five suspects over trade union data breach

(AA Photo)

A joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), the Cybersecurity Directorate and the Gendarmerie General Command has led to the arrest of five suspects at an Ankara-based software firm supplying digital services to trade unions.

The company, Aydo Yazılım, was targeted after MİT identified a special query interface in some of its union software that allegedly enabled access to personal information belonging to third parties who were not union members. Its owner and employees were detained during simultaneous searches of homes and workplaces in Ankara.

Investigators found that datasets previously leaked onto the internet from various sources could be queried through the system. Searches using Turkish national identification numbers reportedly provided access to individuals’ identity and population registration details, while databases operating in the background contained substantially broader sets of personal information.

The system was allegedly used to complete membership information when new members were added to unions. Investigators also found records belonging to people under the age of 18 in the databases.

Server examinations found the abbreviation “NVİ” — commonly associated with the Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs, which maintains official civil registration records — was systematically used in the system logs. Technical findings, however, indicated that the data had not been obtained directly from the government agency’s systems.

The investigation also found that Aydo Yazılım provided consultancy services to institutions under the name “Clock&Wise” on compliance with Türkiye’s Personal Data Protection Law, known as KVKK.

Authorities are now examining which unions used the system, the extent of its use and the purposes for which the data was processed. The investigation could be expanded based on further evidence recovered from the seized digital materials.

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan
Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages

Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages
Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara

Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara
CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year

CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year
Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period

Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period
No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says

No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says
Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿