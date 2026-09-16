UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August

UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August

LONDON
UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August

Britain’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.1 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July, matching economists’ expectations, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Sept. 16.

Consumer prices increased 0.5 percent from the previous month, following a 0.3 percent rise in July. The monthly reading also matched market forecasts.

 Annual core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, stood at 2.6 percent, in line with expectations.

 Factory-gate prices rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, exceeding the 3.3 percent increase forecast by economists.

UK, U.K., Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
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