Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has denounced intensifying attacks against Saudi Arabia as “unacceptable,” pledging full solidarity and support under the terms of the newly formed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

“It is unacceptable for Saudi Arabia to be hit from both the south and the north, and to be targeted by attackers stationed in Iraq,” Fidan was quoted as saying by the Turkish media on Sept. 16.

Fidan referred to attacks from Yemen-based Houthi groups that target critical energy infrastructure and threaten the use of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the expense of disrupting maritime security.

“The Yemen problem has existed for a long time, taking various shapes and forms. When the situation turns into an activity aimed at containment [of Saudi Arabia] from both the north and the south, destroying critical infrastructure, and harming not only Saudi Arabia but the entire region, it is impossible for anyone to remain indifferent to it,” Fidan stated.

Türkiye is acting in line with the spirit of the Mecca agreement and has already announced its support and solidarity to Saudi Arabia, he added.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan announced the creation of the defense pact in early August. Under the alliance, an attack against one member is considered an act of aggression against all.

Responding to a question, Fidan noted that technical talks are still underway to establish the pact’s framework and determine how the alliance’s mechanisms will function.

“This is about to be accomplished. Our objective is to enlarge the Mecca Alliance. More concrete steps will be taken,” he stated.

Regional countries should act together

Addressing regional issues, Fidan underscored that continued cooperation among regional nations is indispensable for achieving concrete results, citing the collaborative approach taken on Gaza as a key precedent.

“Now, we are implementing this cooperation model in the Iran-U.S. war as well, and we are institutionalizing it further. In the face of Israel’s destabilizing role in the region, we are engaged in an effort based on cooperation and peaceful diplomacy,” he stated.

Describing Israel as the highest threat to the stability of Syria and the region, Fidan said, “Israel does not particularly like its neighboring countries being strong and stable. It views this as a threat to itself. Due to its definition of this threat, it engages in destabilizing actions toward these countries.”

HH Greece should not arm Aegean islands

Fidan also commented on Greece’s militarization of certain Aegean islands that hold demilitarized status.

“We don’t want Greece to be used as a tool by those who want to destabilize, drag the region into chaos,” Fidan said, indirectly referring to Israel, which signed a multibillion arms deal with Greece.

The minister noted Türkiye aims to pursue good neighborly relations with Greece, emphasizing that both nations must take steps to avoid disrupting regional security.

“Naturally, we have a very serious sensitivity regarding the militarization of certain islands. They know this; we have conveyed it to them. Particularly, the militarization of islands with a demilitarized status constitutes a threat to us,” he added.