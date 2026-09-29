Erdoğan vows to pursue accountability over Gaza killings

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye would maintain its stance until those responsible for what he described as crimes against humanity in Gaza and across the region were held accountable.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Sept. 28, Erdoğan recalled his address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where he raised the wars and conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Russia and Iran.

“We will never abandon our stance until those who commit crimes against humanity, those who have shed the blood of 74,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and those who have spread terror across our region from Lebanon to Syria are held accountable before the law,” Erdoğan said in a message on X.

He added that Türkiye would “continue to courageously speak out for what is right and tell the truth.”