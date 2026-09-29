Fidan says UAE visit ‘extremely productive’

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his visit to the United Arab Emirates was “extremely productive” after talks with senior Emirati officials focused on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Fidan was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 28. He also met Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“It was an extremely productive visit in terms of addressing relations between our countries and evaluating the problems facing our region,” Fidan said in a social media post.

He said he traveled to the UAE immediately after attending events on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“Türkiye will continue to strengthen regional solidarity and maintain its diplomatic contacts for the peace and prosperity of our region,” Fidan said.