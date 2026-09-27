Fidan to visit UAE to discuss ways to end regional crises

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (AA Photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sept. 28 to discuss strategies for resolving regional crises that threaten maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, according to diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan will meet senior Emirates officials in Abu Dhabi. The talks will mainly address the preparations for the second High-Level Strategic Council meeting between Türkiye and the UAE. The first strategic council was convened in 2025 in Ankara.

During his visit, Fidan will also raise ongoing regional conflicts and express Türkiye’s solidarity with the UAE as the country is one of the most affected by the Iran-U.S. war in the Gulf.

He will also emphasize that outside intervention often escalates local issues into acute conflicts, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen the principle of regional ownership, the sources said.

The Turkish minister is expected to emphasize the vital importance of ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait for both regional and global stability.

Regarding ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen, Fidan is expected to reaffirm that a stable and unified Yemen is vital to Middle Eastern security. Discussions will also address current efforts to implement the second phase of the Gaza peace deal.





Fidan met Iranian counterpart in New York



At a press conference in New York over the weekend, Fidan said that his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington to end the war and ensure maritime safety through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I had the opportunity to hear once again from my Iranian counterpart regarding the exact conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. Subsequently, we were also able to gain some insight into the initial reactions of the Americans,” Fidan said.

“The encouraging part is that diplomatic efforts are continuing. However, the negative aspect is that these efforts have not yielded any concrete results yet.”

Referring to the phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, Fidan added, “Our primary goal must be to continue working on a diplomatic front without giving any ground to a climate of conflict or allowing the war to resume. Frankly, it is crucial that our other allies and partners in the Gulf, who are primarily affected by this situation both economically and by the conditions of war, share this exact same perspective.”

The minister said Türkiye’s diplomatic engagement with all relevant parties will continue to bring peace and stability to the region.