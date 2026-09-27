Fidan meets UN General Assembly president in New York

Fidan meets UN General Assembly president in New York

NEW YORK
Fidan meets UN General Assembly president in New York

AA Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York on Sept. 26 to discuss diplomatic cooperation.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the meeting in a social media statement without disclosing specific details of the bilateral talks.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in the United States.

Fidan held extensive bilateral talks throughout the week with foreign counterparts representing various nations, including Venezuela, El Salvador, Guinea-Bissau and Iran.

The foreign minister emphasized Turkiye's commitment to diplomatic solutions during his meetings in New York.

Turkiye championed dialogue over conflict and diplomacy over crisis during the UN summit, Fidan said.

The diplomatic push followed an address by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the world body earlier in the week.

Erdogan criticized international inaction on global conflicts and reiterated calls for sweeping reforms of the UN Security Council.

The president declared war criminals belong in courtrooms rather than at the UN rostrum, referring to ongoing military assaults across the Middle East.

Turkish officials repeatedly advocate for a more representative multilateral system under the motto "the world is bigger than five."

The UN General Assembly's 81st session opened earlier this month, bringing together delegations from 193 member states to address pressing global crises.

 

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