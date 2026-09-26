Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit

WASHINGTON

Türkiye outlined preparations on Sept. 25 for the COP31 U.N. climate conference in Antalya on Nov. 9-20, including a leaders’ summit scheduled for Nov. 11-12.

Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said the leaders’ gathering would provide an opportunity to announce new climate commitments and initiatives and help advance negotiations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are expected to welcome participating leaders. Both are also expected to deliver opening remarks, along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ekinci said.

Deputy Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Burak Demiralp said Türkiye had completed detailed planning for participants from their arrival in Antalya until their departure, focusing on safety, comfort and accessibility.

Transportation arrangements were being made to help journalists travel between their accommodation and the conference venue, he said. Organizers expected strong international media interest.

Demiralp said the preparations were intended to allow participants to concentrate on negotiations.

The presidency, led by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum as president-designate, was guided by dialogue, consensus and action, he added.

The presidency’s action agenda covers 10 priorities developed with input from participating countries and other stakeholders.

These include zero waste, food security, climate-resilient cities, green industrialization, clean energy and resilient health systems.

The remaining priorities cover oceans and seas, youth and education, the Climate Implementation Bridge and Rio Synergy, which links efforts on climate change, biodiversity and desertification.