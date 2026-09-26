Restoration of at-risk fairy chimneys nears completion

Restoration of at-risk fairy chimneys nears completion

NEVŞEHİR
Restoration of at-risk fairy chimneys nears completion

Restoration works continue to preserve five vulnerable fairy chimneys.

Restoration work on vulnerable fairy chimneys in Cappadocia is nearing completion as authorities act to protect the iconic formations from ongoing erosion and decay.


The Culture and Tourism Ministry launched the restoration project two years ago in the Göreme area of Nevşehir to preserve Cappadocia’s historical and cultural heritage. The work is being carried out under the coordination of the Cappadocia Area Presidency.


Five fairy chimneys affected by factors including climate, time, environmental conditions and human activity have reached the final stage of restoration, according to Cappadocia Area President Aydın Cem Aslanbay.


Aslanbay said works were continuing to ensure that Cappadocia, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, could be preserved for future generations.


“Cappadocia is a very important destination and has very fragile formations in terms of its structure. As the Cappadocia Area Presidency, we are doing everything we can to prevent deterioration here under the instructions of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy,” Aslanbay said.


“We intervened in five fairy chimneys and most of them have now been completed. Soon, we will remove the scaffolding currently in Göreme and intervene in other fairy chimneys that we consider to pose a danger as a precaution,” he added.


Aslanbay described Cappadocia as a major tourism destination, saying the region receives 4.5 million visitors and generates $2.5 billion in tourism revenue.


He said the Culture and Tourism Ministry believed Cappadocia had the potential to attract more visitors and generate greater tourism value.


“We believe we are achieving this by improving the valleys and introducing night museum visits,” Aslanbay said. “When we also repair the churches and incorporate a faith route, Cappadocia will receive the recognition it deserves in the world.”


The Cappadocia Area Presidency had previously carried out maintenance and restoration work on two other fairy chimneys.

 

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