Aspendos excavations reveal 6,000-year-old settlement

ANTALYA

The ancient city is best known for its nearly 2,000-year-old Roman theater, considered among the best-preserved ancient theaters in Anatolia.

Recent excavations at Aspendos have revealed that the site was inhabited as early as 6,000 years ago.

Located in the Serik district of the southern province of Antalya, Aspendos, an ancient city known for its exceptionally well-preserved theater and aqueducts, was one of the important cities of ancient Pamphylia. Excavations are being conducted under the direction of Mustafa Bilgin, an associate professor at Afyon Kocatepe University, as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project.

The ancient city is best known for its nearly 2,000-year-old Roman theater, considered among the best-preserved ancient theaters in Anatolia. It also features aqueducts, an agora, a monumental fountain, a temple, a stadium, a council building and an ancient theater street. Recent excavations have also uncovered a depiction of the river god Eurymedon dating to the third century, adding to the site’s archaeological significance.

The discoveries have pushed the known history of settlement at Aspendos back well before the Iron Age.

Bilgin told state-run Anadolu that the ancient theater was a rare example in Anatolian and Mediterranean archaeology because it has retained nearly all of its architectural elements.

He said most of the structures are standing almost to roof level, while monumental structures reflecting the landscape of the period can still be seen on the acropolis.

“Through our recent excavations, we understood that the history of the ancient city dates back 6,000 years from today,” Bilgin said.

“This fertile geography was not an area that had only been settled from the Iron Age onward. We realized this, and it was an important archaeological finding for us,” he said.

Archaeologists found evidence dating to the Late Chalcolithic Period in soundings beneath the floors of two-story shops, Bilgin said.

“Plates, bowls and various tools from that period revealed that the historical past of Aspendos’ acropolis dates back to 3500-4000 B.C.,” he said.

Bilgin described Aspendos as a “multilayered archaeological site,” noting that most of its structures have survived in a form consistent with their identity in antiquity.

“This makes Aspendos an important destination in terms of tourism and archaeology,” he said.

The site has also drawn increased visitor interest since the Culture and Tourism Ministry introduced night museum visits.

“Visiting the ancient theater and monumental structures at night, in that atmosphere, is very enjoyable for visitors,” he said.