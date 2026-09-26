Walkout and street protests mark Netanyahu’s UN address

Walkout and street protests mark Netanyahu’s UN address

NEW YORK
Walkout and street protests mark Netanyahu’s UN address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a mass walkout at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, as dozens of delegations left the chamber in protest over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Türkiye, Palestine and several Arab countries joined the protest, which left large sections of the hall empty. Netanyahu’s delegation applauded as other representatives headed for the exits.

“If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now,” Netanyahu said.

Outside the U.N. headquarters, police detained actress Susan Sarandon and other demonstrators protesting his visit.

Protesters carried banners calling for an end to genocide and arms supplies to Israel.

During his address to the assembly’s 81st session, Netanyahu held up a pager while recalling Israel’s September 2024 attack on Hezbollah’s communications devices in Lebanon. The remotely detonated devices killed civilians, and wounded thousands.

He also attacked Britain and France over their criticism of Israel, invoking their colonial histories, and played down violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu’s announced schedule included talks with nine foreign leaders but no meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Türkiye responded to his accusations against the country and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through İhsan Taylan Özver, a third secretary at its U.N. mission in New York.

Exercising Türkiye’s right of reply, Özver rejected Netanyahu’s allegations as baseless and malicious and called the walkout “a resounding diplomatic condemnation.”

“His words are discredited, his policies are rejected, and his isolation is deepening by the day,” he said.

Özver said Netanyahu’s accusations were attempts to conceal what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its aggression in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and beyond.

He also referred to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, saying the international community refused to listen to a leader who had lost his moral legitimacy.

No propaganda could erase the killing of thousands of civilians, the destruction of homes and hospitals, the deliberate targeting of schools or the obstruction of humanitarian aid, Özver said.

These were crimes that would neither be forgotten nor forgiven, he added.

 

UN, speech,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan
US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel
Iran awaits US reply to seven-day Hormuz plan

Iran awaits US reply to seven-day Hormuz plan
Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany

Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany
Putin says Russian interests will guide return to talks

Putin says Russian interests will guide return to talks
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿