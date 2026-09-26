Erzurum bans feeding strays across eastern province

Erzurum bans feeding strays across eastern province

ERZURUM
Erzurum bans feeding strays across eastern province

A masked person feeds a group of stray dogs on a street. (AA Photo)

Authorities in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum banned feeding stray animals on streets province-wide to prevent them from breeding and forming new habitats.

District municipalities will monitor the ban announced on the Governor’s Office social accounts. Neighborhood headmen, the Police Department and District Gendarmerie Commands will run inspections to identify strays, reporting them to district municipalities.

Chaired by Governor Aydın Baruş at the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate, the Provincial Animal Protection Board suspended operations of the Pasin Ovası Municipalities Union shelter until it meets regulations. Union members Hınıs, Horasan, Karaçoban, Karayazı, Köprüköy and Tekman municipalities will sign temporary protocols with the Erzurum Municipality shelter.

District agriculture directorates will track the breeding of dogs adopted via the provincial directorate. The municipality will train district veterinarians and animal collection teams, forwarding data to the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate. District governor’s offices will report complaints monthly.

Deputy Governor Orhan Ayaz, Provincial Police Chief Mahmut Ay, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Maj. Gen. Cengiz Yıldız, district governors and mayors attended.

Parliament passed a contentious animal rights law in 2024, strictly mandating municipalities to round up stray dogs from streets and place them in shelters to address public safety concerns across Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger
Tracked storks from northern Türkiye reach Egypt, Syria

Tracked storks from northern Türkiye reach Egypt, Syria
Istanbul set for week of rain as temperatures fall

Istanbul set for week of rain as temperatures fall
Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks

Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks
Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks

Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks
Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit

Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿