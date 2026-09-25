45 arrested, assets seized in Türkiye’s fund probe

ANKARA

Forty-five suspects have been remanded in custody in Türkiye’s investment fund investigation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Sept. 25, announcing asset seizures targeting fund owners and executives under investigation.

In a social media statement, Gürlek said authorities had taken legal action against 76 suspects in total. Five had been placed under judicial supervision, while 14 remained in police custody and efforts were underway to apprehend 12 others.

The assets of fund owners and executives named as suspects in the case had been seized, while those of their first-degree relatives had been frozen, he said.

Gürlek said the measures were intended to prevent assets from being concealed and protect the rights of affected investors.

The investigation is being led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s money laundering investigations bureau, with support from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and Istanbul police’s financial crimes unit.

“No one is being protected or given preferential treatment,” Gürlek said, adding that a person’s position, wealth or connections did not put them above the law.

He said investigators were following the evidence to establish responsibility and that those responsible would be held accountable.