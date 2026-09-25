Mitsotakis calls for dialogue to ease ‘delicate’ ties with Türkiye

Mitsotakis calls for dialogue to ease ‘delicate’ ties with Türkiye

NEW YORK
Mitsotakis calls for dialogue to ease ‘delicate’ ties with Türkiye

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on September 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for continued dialogue with Türkiye during his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, describing bilateral ties as “delicate” and shaped by the weight of history.

Greece’s relationship with Türkiye “is a delicate relationship” and “a relationship that carries the weight of history,” the premier expressed.

“After all, as I’ve said repeatedly, we cannot change our geography. We are destined to live side by side,” he told the high-level annual organization.

Mitsotakis said Athens remains committed to keeping communication channels with Ankara open and maintaining stability in bilateral ties, while seeking to rebuild trust through continued engagement.

He maintained that the sole dispute between Greece and its eastern neighbor concerns the delimitation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones, arguing that the issue must be resolved in accordance with international law and the Law of the Sea.

At the same time, Mitsotakis stressed that substantive dialogue cannot be sustained alongside unilateral steps that undermine the international legal order or threats of war.

His remarks came after his recent visit to Meis, the Greek island closest to the Turkish mainland, where he toured military facilities. The visit drew a strong reaction from Ankara, which has repeatedly objected to the militarization of the island, whose demilitarized status is established under international agreements.

Turning to Cyprus, Mitsotakis said Athens supports U.N. efforts to revive substantive negotiations aimed at reunifying the island, which has remained divided for decades.

“We expect these efforts to continue,” he said.

“Cyprus remains a litmus test of its credibility, of its ability to uphold its own resolutions and the principles of the charter, and Greece fully supports the recent efforts of Secretary-General Guterres to create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of substantive negotiations,” he said.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks

Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks
Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks

Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks
Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit

Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit
Israel’s rhetoric against Türkiye does not serve peace: Erdoğan

Israel’s rhetoric against Türkiye does not serve peace: Erdoğan
Erdoğan calls Antalya summit ‘turning point’ in climate fight

Erdoğan calls Antalya summit ‘turning point’ in climate fight
Hundreds of trucks jam Türkiye-Iran border crossing

Hundreds of trucks jam Türkiye-Iran border crossing
Mecca pact top soldiers meet in urgent session amid Houthi attacks

Mecca pact top soldiers meet in urgent session amid Houthi attacks
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿