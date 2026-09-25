Zelensky says Trump made 'final decision' to give Ukraine Patriot license

Zelensky says Trump made 'final decision' to give Ukraine Patriot license

KIEV
Zelensky says Trump made final decision to give Ukraine Patriot license

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 25 said U.S. President Donald Trump told him he would allow Ukraine to produce advanced Patriot air defence missiles, after a series of reversals on the issue.

Kiev is facing a shortage of the missiles, which remain the only ones reliably able to counter the ballistic missiles that Russia launches at Ukraine.

"At our last meeting, President Trump emphasised to me that yes, I have made a final decision. Ukraine will receive licenses for the production of Patriot missiles," Zelensky said in a voice note to journalists.

In July, Trump said it would be "pretty cool" to grant Ukraine the licenses, before backtracking, saying the United States should be "very careful" before granting Ukraine authorisation.

Ukraine has reported an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran in February, diverting supplies of the advanced systems.

Even if the licenses are granted, establishing industrial capacity would require more than a year and would not meet Kiev's immediate needs.

And Kiev has renewed calls for urgent support ahead of winter, and the threat of a repeated campaign of Russian strikes against Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure.

Kiev needs five percent of the United States' Patriot interceptor missiles to get through the winter and 10 percent to destroy all of Russia's ballistic projectiles, Zelensky said last month.

In parallel, he said Kiev is working on its own anti-ballistic systems, Freya.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan
US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel
Walkout and street protests mark Netanyahu’s UN address

Walkout and street protests mark Netanyahu’s UN address
Iran awaits US reply to seven-day Hormuz plan

Iran awaits US reply to seven-day Hormuz plan
Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany

Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany
Putin says Russian interests will guide return to talks

Putin says Russian interests will guide return to talks
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿