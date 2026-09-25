Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom’s group company Argela and Stanford Research Institute (SRI), one of Silicon Valley’s most established research institutions, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement covering joint research and development in next-generation communications technologies.

The collaboration marks an important step towards strengthening Türkiye’s engineering capabilities through international research know-how and expanding its reach across the global technology ecosystem, Türk Telekom said in a statement.

The initial focus of the collaboration will be on the high-speed packet processing technologies required by future communications networks.

The project will explore a new approach to moving high-performance workloads currently handled by specialized hardware to programmable GPU-based platforms. This approach aims to enable the development of more flexible and cost-effective next-generation technologies that can be readily adapted to different needs, according to the statement.

“As Türk Telekom, we are shaping Türkiye’s digital future through our robust infrastructure, technological expertise, R&D investments and engineering capabilities,” said Ebubekir Şahin, Türk Telekom CEO.

“Through this collaboration with SRI, we are bringing together the engineering expertise built in Türkiye with Silicon Valley’s long-established research ecosystem,” he said.