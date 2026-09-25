Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 6.8 percent in January-August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye produced 3.4 million metric tons of crude steel in August, down 0.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-August period, the country’s crude steel production increased 6.8 percent year-on-year to 26.6 million tons, making Türkiye the world’s seventh-largest steel producer.

Global crude steel production fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier to 144.2 million tons in August.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, saw its output decline 3.7 percent to 74.6 million tons during the month, while India increased production by 4.6 percent to 14.8 million tons.

The U.S. produced an estimated 7.3 million tons of crude steel in August, up 3 percent from a year earlier, while Japan’s output rose 0.4 percent to 6.7 million tons. Russia’s production was estimated at 5.5 million tons, down 0.3 percent, while South Korea produced 5.4 million tons, up 2.6 percent.

Global crude steel production totaled 1.23 billion tons in the first eight months of the year, down 0.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the January-August period, China’s steel output declined 3.1 percent year-on-year to 651.9 million tons, while India’s production increased 6 percent to 115.9 million tons.

In the same period, U.S. crude steel production rose an estimated 5.5 percent to 57.5 million tons. Japan produced 54 million tons, down 0.2 percent, while Russia’s output fell 5.1 percent to 43.8 million tons. South Korea increased production by 2.8 percent to 42.8 million tons.