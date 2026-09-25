Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 6.8 percent in January-August

Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 6.8 percent in January-August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 6.8 percent in January-August

Türkiye produced 3.4 million metric tons of crude steel in August, down 0.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-August period, the country’s crude steel production increased 6.8 percent year-on-year to 26.6 million tons, making Türkiye the world’s seventh-largest steel producer.

Global crude steel production fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier to 144.2 million tons in August.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, saw its output decline 3.7 percent to 74.6 million tons during the month, while India increased production by 4.6 percent to 14.8 million tons.

The U.S. produced an estimated 7.3 million tons of crude steel in August, up 3 percent from a year earlier, while Japan’s output rose 0.4 percent to 6.7 million tons. Russia’s production was estimated at 5.5 million tons, down 0.3 percent, while South Korea produced 5.4 million tons, up 2.6 percent.

Global crude steel production totaled 1.23 billion tons in the first eight months of the year, down 0.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the January-August period, China’s steel output declined 3.1 percent year-on-year to 651.9 million tons, while India’s production increased 6 percent to 115.9 million tons.

In the same period, U.S. crude steel production rose an estimated 5.5 percent to 57.5 million tons. Japan produced 54 million tons, down 0.2 percent, while Russia’s output fell 5.1 percent to 43.8 million tons. South Korea increased production by 2.8 percent to 42.8 million tons.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan

Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan
Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras

Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras
Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications

Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications
Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir

Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir
Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August
Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015

Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿