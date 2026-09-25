Finance Minister Şimşek denies resignation rumors

Finance Minister Şimşek denies resignation rumors

ISTANBUL  
Finance Minister Şimşek denies resignation rumors

 

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has rejected rumors claiming he is stepping down, calling the allegations unfounded.

“The resignation claims being circulated about me are baseless,” Şimşek said in a post on social media outlet X on Sept. 24.

“Such speculative reports aimed at undermining our country’s economic stability should not be given credence,” he said.

Separately, the Communications Directorate’s Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) denied claims circulating on social media that Şimşek had submitted his resignation or requested to resign.

In a statement, the center said the allegations “do not reflect the truth.”

The DMM also said legal action was being taken against individuals and social media accounts spreading the allegations.

“The necessary legal processes are being carried out against those individuals and accounts that disseminate such baseless content and attempt to mislead the public and markets through speculation,” it said.

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