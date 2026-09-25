Turkish auto market Europe’s sixth-largest

Turkish auto market Europe’s sixth-largest

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL  
Turkish auto market Europe’s sixth-largest

 

Türkiye ranked as Europe’s sixth-largest auto market in the first eight months of 2026, with 564,241 vehicle sales, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Europe-wide new car sales rose 5.8 percent year-on-year during the January-August period to 9.19 million units.

Despite remaining one of Europe’s largest automotive markets, Türkiye diverged from the broader regional trend. The country’s passenger market contracted 13.78 percent from a year earlier, making it the worst-performing market among Europe’s 10 largest automobile markets in terms of sales growth.

Türkiye also became Europe’s sixth-largest market for fully electric vehicles (EV), with sales totaling 105,255 units in the first eight months of the year. Electric vehicles accounted for approximately 18.7 percent of all passenger car sales in the country during the period.

Across Europe, battery-electric vehicle sales surged 38.8 percent year-on-year to 2.13 million units in January-August. However, unlike the broader European market, electric vehicle sales in Türkiye fell 12 percent during the same period.

Germany remained Europe’s largest automobile market with 1.97 million vehicle sales, followed by the U.K. with 1.39 million units, Italy with 1.13 million, France with 1.08 million and Spain with 818,000 units.

Germany also led Europe’s EV market with 515,545 sales, followed by the U.K. with 355,748, France with 322,099, Belgium with 108,879 and Denmark with 106,265 units.

Türkiye ranked sixth with 105,255 fully electric vehicle sales.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan

Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan
Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras

Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras
Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications

Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications
Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir

Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir
Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August
Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015

Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿