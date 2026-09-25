Former heads of Turkish financial crime body to testify in infiltration probe

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Three former heads of Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) are set to testify as part of a financial investigation into allegations that the organization was infiltrated by the FETÖ network between 2012 and 2018, allowing access to the financial records of politicians, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Sept. 25.

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 22 suspects as part of an investigation into alleged “political or military espionage,” including a former MASAK deputy chairman who was serving in the post at the time, Gürlek said in a social media post.

Two software companies operating in the capital Ankara have also been seized as part of the investigation, while the three former MASAK chiefs from the period under scrutiny will be questioned by prosecutors.

An examination found that a security mechanism designed to prevent MASAK employees from searching the records of political figures had been disabled.

Investigators subsequently determined that searches had been conducted involving President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, members of his family and several government ministers.

Authorities also reported technical findings raising concerns over the integrity of some records in the system, including indications that certain data fields may have been deleted after the fact.

The investigation further found evidence suggesting that some shareholders of the companies in question had held senior-level positions within FETÖ’s military and IT structures, according to the statement.

The probe is examining whether confidential financial information obtained through MASAK systems was accessed or used as part of the organization’s alleged activities, Gürlek noted.