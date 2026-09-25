Istanbul’s traffic gridlock costs residents 12 days a year: Report

ISTANBUL

(DHA Photo)

Residents of Istanbul lose up to 12 full days a year to traffic congestion, according to a report highlighting the scale and economic impact of the city’s chronic traffic problem.

The Türkiye Traffic Situation Report, prepared by Professor Sadettin Ökten of the City Thought Center under Istanbul’s Esenler Municipality, examines traffic in Türkiye from multiple perspectives, including economic losses, road safety, driver behavior and traffic culture.

The study draws on a nationwide field survey of 3,000 people aged 15 and above, as well as focus group discussions held in Istanbul, Ankara, Eskişehir and Malatya with traffic police officers, drivers, driving-school representatives, municipal enforcement officers and motorcycle couriers.

The report says traffic congestion can result in as much as 288 hours of lost time per person annually in Istanbul — equivalent to approximately 12 full days. It also cites INRIX 2025 data showing that drivers in the city lose an average of 105 hours each year specifically because of traffic bottlenecks.

According to estimates cited in the report, traffic congestion in Istanbul costs the economy around $10 billion annually. The figure includes not only additional fuel consumption but also lost time, labor and productivity, along with other economic impacts associated with congestion.

Additional fuel consumed because of traffic congestion alone is estimated to cost around $760 million a year.

Although the figures are based on different methodologies, the report says both illustrate the significant impact of congestion on time and productivity.

The report also points to the rapid growth in the number of vehicles on Türkiye’s roads. The number of registered vehicles stood at around 20 million in 2015, rising to 33,193,636 by the end of October 2025.

The study also examined the experiences of motorcycle couriers, who have become an increasingly visible part of urban traffic amid the growth of delivery services.

Registered motorcycles surpassed cars in seven provinces across Türkiye, including Istanbul, Manisa, Muğla, Aydın, Kilis, Şanlıurfa and Şırnak, as of August, hitting 7.6 million compared to 18 million cars, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data.

Couriers participating in focus group discussions said heavy delivery pressures, insecure working conditions and inadequate parking and lane arrangements can sometimes push them toward taking greater risks on the road.