Arkeofest 2026 to be held in Bursa

BURSA

The festival will take place at Aktopraklik Mound Archaeopark, which sheds light on Bursa’s 8,500-year history.

Arkeofest, a festival dedicated to archaeology and experimental archaeology, will bring history enthusiasts together with 50 hands-on workshops at Aktopraklik Mound Archaeopark in Bursa on Sept. 26-27.

Organized for the fifth time by Bursa Metropolitan Municipality under the coordination of its Department of Urban History and Promotion, the festival will take place at Aktopraklik Mound Archaeopark, which sheds light on Bursa’s 8,500-year history.

Organized by the Bursa Museum under the municipality’s Museums Branch Directorate, the festival will explore the city’s rich cultural heritage and its history as home to different civilizations over thousands of years.

The archaeopark brings together archaeological excavation areas dating to the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods, architectural reconstructions and traditional houses dating from the Ottoman era to the present day.

The site will host archaeology-related activities during the festival from noon to 6 p.m. on both days.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience ancient production techniques through 50 different workshops.

Activities will include making stone tools, dyeing fabric with plants, exploring Neolithic architecture, making pottery on a wheel, learning Hittite cuneiform, minting coins and preparing ancient dishes.

The festival will also support local production through a marketplace featuring handmade products by women entrepreneurs from the region.

The Rafadan Tayfa team will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27, the second day of the festival, with a stage show and concert aimed at children and families.

Arkeofest will be open to the public free of charge. Free transportation will also be provided to facilitate access to the festival site.

A shuttle will depart every 30 minutes from three stops at Uludağ University to the Arkeofest site between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on festival days.