Taylor Swift announces new song ‘Patient Zero’

Taylor Swift announces new song ‘Patient Zero’

NEW YORK
Taylor Swift announces new song ‘Patient Zero’

‘Patient Zero’ is Swift’s first single since her wedding this summer. (AP Photo)

Taylor Swift has announced a new song, “Patient Zero” — her first since her starry wedding this summer. It releases on Sept. 25.


She made the announcement in true Swift fashion. On Sept. 22 morning, the pop powerhouse launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, displayed atop a red curtain and due to end at 2 p.m. Eastern.


Her dedicated fans, known as Swifties, quickly got to work attempting to decode whatever news was forthcoming, noting that her official Instagram bio was changed to read “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” with each “o” replaced with a zero.


Now it appears clear that the gesture was a reference to the new song’s title. Once the countdown timed out, her website updated to reveal three, limited-edition CD variants of the new track: One with a double-sided cover as well as an acoustic and piano version, for $3.99 each.


It is her first new song since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.


Swift’s last album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was released last October, and she contributed a song to the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack in June.


On Sept. 21, it was announced that Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 27, becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history.


Currently, Swift is tied with Beyoncé for the title. They have 30 each.


The new award aims to recognize artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

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