Fidan backs unified Libyan government at UN talks

Fidan backs unified Libyan government at UN talks

NEW YORK
Fidan backs unified Libyan government at UN talks

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for efforts to form a unified government in Libya and urged international partners to engage with all Libyan sides during talks in New York on Sept. 24.

Speaking at a meeting co-hosted by Türkiye and the United States on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly, Fidan said Libya’s stability and security were important for the entire region, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

He called on international partners to maintain dialogue with all parties without distinction and support initiatives led by Libyans.

Referring to his Aug. 11–12 visit to Tripoli and Benghazi, Fidan reiterated Ankara’s “One Libya” policy.

He said Türkiye was helping unify and strengthen Libya’s economic and security institutions and remained ready to contribute to the country’s development and security.

The meeting focused on the U.N. political process, economic prosperity and security in Libya.

Officials from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, France, Italy, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also attended.

During his New York visit, Fidan also met EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at the Turkish House and held talks with EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

He held separate meetings with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković and Brunei’s Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen.

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