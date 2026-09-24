S-400 process to take time: US envoy

NEW YORK

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack (AA Photo)

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said on Sept. 23 that resolving the legal and regulatory issues surrounding Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will take time, stressing that defense cooperation between Ankara and Washington remains “essential.”

Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Türkiye and the U.S. were working through the requirements imposed by Congress regarding the S-400 issue.

“The U.S. Congress is doing a great job. They have so many constituencies that they have to respect,” Barrack said when asked about developments on the S-400 and F-35 programs.

He said the S-400 issue was governed not only by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but also by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). He said Türkiye and the U.S. were working to fulfill the requirements of the congressional mandate.

Barrack cited a $100 million transaction involving Boeing commercial jets announced recently as an example of economic engagement.