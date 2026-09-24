S-400 process to take time: US envoy

S-400 process to take time: US envoy

NEW YORK
S-400 process to take time: US envoy

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack (AA Photo)

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said on Sept. 23 that resolving the legal and regulatory issues surrounding Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will take time, stressing that defense cooperation between Ankara and Washington remains “essential.”

Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Türkiye and the U.S. were working through the requirements imposed by Congress regarding the S-400 issue.

“The U.S. Congress is doing a great job. They have so many constituencies that they have to respect,” Barrack said when asked about developments on the S-400 and F-35 programs.

He said the S-400 issue was governed not only by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but also by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). He said Türkiye and the U.S. were working to fulfill the requirements of the congressional mandate.

Barrack cited a $100 million transaction involving Boeing commercial jets announced recently as an example of economic engagement.

envoy , US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

    Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

  2. S-400 process to take time: US envoy

    S-400 process to take time: US envoy

  3. Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

    Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

  4. Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

    Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

  5. France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs

    France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs
Recommended
Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece
Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK

Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK
Turkish first lady spotlights environmental crisis

Turkish first lady spotlights environmental crisis
Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa
Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre

Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre
WORLD Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Donald Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24 for a day full of pageantry, as the U.S. president sought to set the agenda by saying that both sides agreed no new controls were needed on fast-evolving AI technology.
ECONOMY Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

When Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the war, choking off sea passage for some 15 million barrels of oil a day, many feared that prices would skyrocket, cratering the world economy.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿