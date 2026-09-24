Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met in New York on Sept. 23. (AA Photo)

Türkiye and Iraq have agreed to end the presence of PKK in the strategic province of Sinjar, according to a joint statement that seeks to deepen security cooperation between the neighbors.

The joint statement was released after the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in New York on Sept. 23. It was the second meeting of the two leaders in three months.

The statement said Turkish and Iraqi authorities addressed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries and agreed to deepen their security cooperation.

“In this context, they agreed to fully restore state authority in Sinjar and eliminate the presence of illegal foreign armed elements,” read the statement.

“In light of progress achieved by these security measures implemented by Iraq, Turkish forces will gradually hand over the Bashiqa-Zilkan base to the Federal Government of Iraq in accordance with the agreed mechanism and timetable.”

Although the statement did not specify which elements are concerned, it is well known that the PKK terror group has long been using Sinjar as a corridor between Syria and Iraq.

Baghdad had declared PKK as an illegal organization and banned all its activities in 2024. Türkiye and Iraq have also signed a comprehensive security cooperation in August 2024 that stipulates the former’s training of the Iraqi security forces against terrorism and other organized crime.

HH Türkiye to evacuate Bashiqa

According to the statement, Iraqi authorities’ success in disarming PKK in Sinjar and reinstating state authority will gradually trigger the evacuation of Turkish troops from the Bashiqa base near Mosul.

The presence of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) at the base started in 2015 in line with an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government for the training of the local forces in their fight against ISIL.

The Iraqi government at that time slammed Türkiye for violating its sovereign rights for unilaterally deploying troops.

After Türkiye and Iraq launched a new era in ties in 2022, they deepened their security ties and agreed to turn the Bashiqa base a joint military facility under the control of the Iraqi army.

The agreement reached in New York will pave the way for the complete evacuation of the Turkish troops from northern Iraq. Ankara and Baghdad have also developed an intelligence sharing mechanism to coordinate the latter’s efforts in Sinjar.

HH Deal in line with anti-terror bid

The timing of the Ankara-Baghdad deal is also important as the former has advanced the implementation of its “terror-free Türkiye” project that requires the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

As PKK’s members and its senior brass as well as other facilities are in Iraq, the cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad is inevitable for the success of the process.

Clearing Sinjar of PKK and cutting its supply routes from Syria are considered to be important developments for the creation of a “terror-free region,” according to Ankara.