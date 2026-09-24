Courthouses to establish units against digital crime, disinformation

ANKARA

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Justice Ministry is establishing specialized units at courthouses to monitor digital crime, protect citizens from harmful online content and combat criminal disinformation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has announced.

The new “Digital Environment Security and Disinformation Combat Bureaus” will be established at the offices of chief public prosecutors in 175 judicial centers across the country, Gürlek said on social media.

Under the new system, specialized prosecutors will closely monitor criminal content and activities encouraging crime on digital platforms, with the aim of speeding up the identification of suspects and the launch of judicial proceedings.

Gürlek said the measures would strengthen the judiciary’s capacity to respond to digital content targeting children and young people with crime, violence or abuse, as well as material threatening citizens’ privacy, personal rights and security.

The new units will also improve coordination among public institutions in addressing criminal disinformation activities intended to deliberately mislead the public or undermine social peace and public order.