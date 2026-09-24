Gaza board proposes $2.45 bln blueprint

NEW YORK

Palestinians walk amid war-damaged buildings in Gaza City, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

The U.S.-backed Board of Peace is proposing a six-month, $2.45 billion plan to begin reconstruction and governance in Gaza as President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan struggles to stay afloat.

At a meeting of the group’s board in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23, the governors unveiled a 66-project blueprint to get things started while acknowledging enormous hurdles that must still be overcome.

The projects include ambitious infrastructure, education and health initiatives that are designed to support Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“The need is immense,” the board said, noting that full reconstruction from the physical damage across Gaza will cost roughly $35.2 billion over the medium term and an additional $71.4 billion over the next 10 years.

The proposal is largely aimed at potential donors who are being asked to foot the bill for reconstruction of the war-devastated territory that has seen numerous failed peace initiatives in the past. Those

have included previous premature pronouncements of agreements between Hamas and Israel that have left would-be donors skeptical.

The plan includes 66 projects, one of which aims to provide caravans for around 400,000 Palestinians currently living in tents. This means that most people not covered by the initiative are likely to remain in tents for the foreseeable future.

Türkiye has pledged to provide 70,000 mobile homes, while another 5,000 units donated by Egypt and Qatar remain on the Egyptian side of the Gaza border, as Israel has refused to allow them into the strip.