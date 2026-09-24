EU lifts duties on Armenian imports to counter Russian curbs

BRUSSELS

The EU on Sept. 24 lifted tariffs on most Armenian exports to help the country cope with trade restrictions imposed by Russia, as Yerevan pivots closer to Brussels and away from Moscow.

EU countries approved suspending for two years import duties on about 80 percent of Armenian goods arriving into the 27-nation bloc, following up on a July proposal by the European Commission.

“We are stepping up our support for Armenia and its people, who have clearly chosen a pro-European path in spite of foreign pressures,” said Helen McEntee, foreign minister of Ireland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

“Today’s decision will help Armenia’s economy hit by trade restrictions and shows that our partners can always count on the EU,” she said.

Armenia is formally allied with Moscow but has been building ties with the European Union amid frustration over Russia’s perceived failure to protect it during conflicts with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Last month Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his country would soon begin preparing a bid to become an EU member.

The EU rapprochement has angered Russia, traditionally one of Armenia’s largest trade partners.

Earlier this year Moscow imposed bans and restrictions on a range of Armenian imports including fruit, vegetables, flowers and beverages.

Agricultural products including apricots, potatoes and honey are among a broad range of goods that Brussels said would benefit from the temporary trade liberalisation.