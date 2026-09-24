Pakistan confirms strikes on Afghanistan

Pakistan confirms strikes on Afghanistan

PESHAWAR
Pakistan confirms strikes on Afghanistan

Taliban security personnel inspect the site, after Pakistani airstrike struck Gurbuz district in Afghanistan's Khost province on September 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan said it carried out air strikes early on Sept. 24 on 10 sites in Afghanistan that it said were used to launch drone attacks against Pakistan a day earlier, a sharp escalation in their recent fighting that threatens international mediation efforts.


In Afghanistan’s southeastern Khost province, Mustaghfir Gurbaz, a spokesman for the province’s governor, said Pakistani airstrikes had targeted several sites, including near the provincial center, at around 3:30 a.m., but that they had not caused any casualties.


The announcement of the strikes by Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in a post on X came after officials said Afghanistan’s Taliban forces had fired eight drones and shelled Pakistani border posts after Pakistani troops foiled what they described as a cross-border infiltration attempt by militants.


The Afghan government had no immediate comment. However, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sept. 23 denied that Afghan forces had carried out any drone attacks on Pakistan.

The conflicting statements came two days after Pakistani fighter jets struck sites in eastern Afghanistan that Islamabad said were militant hideouts.


The escalation threatens mediation efforts by Türkiye, China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to broker a lasting peace between Kabul and Islamabad.


Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of allowing militants to operate from its territory and carry out attacks across the border, an accusation Kabul denies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

    Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

  2. S-400 process to take time: US envoy

    S-400 process to take time: US envoy

  3. Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

    Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

  4. Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

    Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

  5. France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs

    France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs
Recommended
Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise
Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war
France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs

France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs
Gaza board proposes $2.45 bln blueprint

Gaza board proposes $2.45 bln blueprint
EU lifts duties on Armenian imports to counter Russian curbs

EU lifts duties on Armenian imports to counter Russian curbs
Global backlash at UN underscores Israel’s deepening isolation

Global backlash at UN underscores Israel’s deepening isolation
WORLD Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Donald Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24 for a day full of pageantry, as the U.S. president sought to set the agenda by saying that both sides agreed no new controls were needed on fast-evolving AI technology.
ECONOMY Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

When Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the war, choking off sea passage for some 15 million barrels of oil a day, many feared that prices would skyrocket, cratering the world economy.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿