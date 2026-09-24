5.4 magnitude quake causes panic in Türkiye’s southeast

5.4 magnitude quake causes panic in Türkiye’s southeast

ŞANLIURFA
5.4 magnitude quake causes panic in Türkiye’s southeast

After the earthquake, students at a public library evacuated the building as a precaution. (AA Photo)

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 24, driving panicked residents into the streets across multiple neighboring provinces in Türkiye’s southeast.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported the epicenter was in the Karaköprü district at a depth of 7.39 kilometers. Tremors reverberated strongly through the neighboring provinces of Diyarbakır, Adıyaman and Gaziantep. Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak confirmed authorities received no immediate reports of casualties or structural collapses, advising citizens to follow official statements and exercise caution.

Karaköprü Mayor Nihat Çiftçi said citizens experienced widespread panic and reported minor cracks in some rural buildings, but no severe damage or destruction. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said authorities launched comprehensive field scans to closely monitor the situation. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said provincial directorate teams initiated field inspections. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said transportation networks remained intact.

Geologist Prof. Dr. Okan Tüysüz said the rupture occurred on the 70-kilometer Bozova Fault running parallel to the Atatürk Dam. “This fault has the potential to produce an earthquake reaching a magnitude of 7,” Tüysüz said, saying he does not expect an imminent large tremor. Prof. Dr. Süleyman Pampal and Prof. Dr. Osman Bektaş attributed the regional seismic activity to stress loads transferred by the 2023 quakes.

Bektaş said buildings constructed in compliance with the 2018 earthquake regulations remain safe. Citizens should remain calm and avoid jumping from windows or balconies in panic, Pampal said. The southeastern region remains particularly sensitive following the February 2023 quakes, which claimed over 53,000 lives across 11 provinces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

    Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

  2. S-400 process to take time: US envoy

    S-400 process to take time: US envoy

  3. Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

    Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

  4. Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

    Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

  5. France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs

    France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs
Recommended
S-400 process to take time: US envoy

S-400 process to take time: US envoy
Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece
Courthouses to establish units against digital crime, disinformation

Courthouses to establish units against digital crime, disinformation
Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK

Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK
A democratic Türkiye to contribute more to Europe: Özel

A democratic Türkiye to contribute more to Europe: Özel
Migrants disguised in suits intercepted off Türkiye’s Muğla

Migrants disguised in suits intercepted off Türkiye’s Muğla
WORLD Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Donald Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24 for a day full of pageantry, as the U.S. president sought to set the agenda by saying that both sides agreed no new controls were needed on fast-evolving AI technology.
ECONOMY Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

When Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the war, choking off sea passage for some 15 million barrels of oil a day, many feared that prices would skyrocket, cratering the world economy.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿