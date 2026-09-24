5.4 magnitude quake causes panic in Türkiye’s southeast

ŞANLIURFA

After the earthquake, students at a public library evacuated the building as a precaution. (AA Photo)

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 24, driving panicked residents into the streets across multiple neighboring provinces in Türkiye’s southeast.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported the epicenter was in the Karaköprü district at a depth of 7.39 kilometers. Tremors reverberated strongly through the neighboring provinces of Diyarbakır, Adıyaman and Gaziantep. Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak confirmed authorities received no immediate reports of casualties or structural collapses, advising citizens to follow official statements and exercise caution.

Karaköprü Mayor Nihat Çiftçi said citizens experienced widespread panic and reported minor cracks in some rural buildings, but no severe damage or destruction. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said authorities launched comprehensive field scans to closely monitor the situation. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said provincial directorate teams initiated field inspections. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said transportation networks remained intact.

Geologist Prof. Dr. Okan Tüysüz said the rupture occurred on the 70-kilometer Bozova Fault running parallel to the Atatürk Dam. “This fault has the potential to produce an earthquake reaching a magnitude of 7,” Tüysüz said, saying he does not expect an imminent large tremor. Prof. Dr. Süleyman Pampal and Prof. Dr. Osman Bektaş attributed the regional seismic activity to stress loads transferred by the 2023 quakes.

Bektaş said buildings constructed in compliance with the 2018 earthquake regulations remain safe. Citizens should remain calm and avoid jumping from windows or balconies in panic, Pampal said. The southeastern region remains particularly sensitive following the February 2023 quakes, which claimed over 53,000 lives across 11 provinces.