Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

WASHINGTON, DC
Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on September 23, 2026, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AFP Photo / Turkish Presidential Press Service)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sept. 23 that Ankara remains ready to do everything within its means to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a lasting peace.

Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Turkish House, or Türkevi on the sidelines of 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations, the Russia-Ukraine war and regional developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is always ready to do its utmost to ensure the Ukraine-Russia war concludes with a lasting peace, and that efforts to revitalize direct negotiations will continue," the directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also stressed the need to take steps to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea, saying there could be no justification for attacks on commercial vessels.

The president also told Zelensky that it is necessary to take steps regarding the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, that attacks on commercial vessels are "unjustifiable," and that Türkiye expects responsible behavior from the parties involved, per statement.

Erdogan Ankara would continue efforts to strengthen relations with Ukraine, emphasizing that increased cooperation in areas including energy, mining and the defense industry would benefit both countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

    Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

  2. S-400 process to take time: US envoy

    S-400 process to take time: US envoy

  3. Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

    Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

  4. Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

    Warning issued for Mecca city as Iran threatens to expand war

  5. France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs

    France’s top-selling newspaper to cut jobs
Recommended
S-400 process to take time: US envoy

S-400 process to take time: US envoy
Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece
Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK

Türkiye, Iraq agree to clear Sinjar of PKK
Turkish first lady spotlights environmental crisis

Turkish first lady spotlights environmental crisis
Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa
Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre

Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre
WORLD Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Trump welcomes Xi to Washington with lavish praise

Donald Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24 for a day full of pageantry, as the U.S. president sought to set the agenda by saying that both sides agreed no new controls were needed on fast-evolving AI technology.
ECONOMY Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

Oil keeps flowing, but cost of Gulf workarounds mount

When Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the war, choking off sea passage for some 15 million barrels of oil a day, many feared that prices would skyrocket, cratering the world economy.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿