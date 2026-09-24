Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

WASHINGTON, DC

This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on September 23, 2026, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AFP Photo / Turkish Presidential Press Service)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sept. 23 that Ankara remains ready to do everything within its means to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a lasting peace.

Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Turkish House, or Türkevi on the sidelines of 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations, the Russia-Ukraine war and regional developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is always ready to do its utmost to ensure the Ukraine-Russia war concludes with a lasting peace, and that efforts to revitalize direct negotiations will continue," the directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also stressed the need to take steps to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea, saying there could be no justification for attacks on commercial vessels.

The president also told Zelensky that it is necessary to take steps regarding the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, that attacks on commercial vessels are "unjustifiable," and that Türkiye expects responsible behavior from the parties involved, per statement.

Erdogan Ankara would continue efforts to strengthen relations with Ukraine, emphasizing that increased cooperation in areas including energy, mining and the defense industry would benefit both countries.