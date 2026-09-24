Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, has drawn interest from international developers, investors and manufacturers as the country prepares to open a new segment of its renewable energy market, Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Zafer Demircan told Anadolu Agency.

The tender is expected to be announced by the end of this year, with the auction planned for the first quarter of 2027, Demircan said.

He said Türkiye had completed extensive consultations with governments, companies, investors, manufacturers and financial institutions as it prepares the offshore wind tender.

More than 44 institutions and organizations had provided input on a framework document prepared for the offshore wind development process, according to Demircan.

Türkiye has consulted countries including the U.K., Denmark and Germany, as well as private- and public-sector companies with experience in offshore wind projects, he said.

He added that companies from China, Germany, Denmark and other European countries had expressed interest in participating in Türkiye’s offshore wind development.

“China has companies that have built significant offshore capacity. We are evaluating their requests to cooperate with us,” Demircan said, adding that there was broad international interest in the project.